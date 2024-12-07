N Touch
Rain and Rum Brunch

Rum Brunch co-creator Anne Marie George, centre, welcomes guests at the Garden Sanctuary, Macoya. -
Despite a few weather-related challenges, patrons showed up and showed out on December 1, creating memories that will linger long after the last cocktail was poured, a media release said.

Event creator Calika Grayson and her mother Ann Marie George, the creative duo behind the popular Rumsicles liquor-infused lolly brand, praised the resilience and spirit of the attendees.

Family time to lime. -

“The rain was just another blessing for us –it set the stage for something truly magical,” Grayson said in the release. “Seeing everyone come together, from the incredible vendors to the vibrant patrons, reminded us why Rum Brunch is such a special event.”

This couple enjoys the ambience at Rum Brunch at the Garden Sanctuary, Macoya. -

Highlights of the event included dazzling décor by Jacque Designs, which pulled off a stunning transformation despite the rain, and a culinary feast prepared by Shani Eats, Food Surgeon, Schinnel’s Lunches, Royalty Meals, Rovelto’s, Butterfly Patisserie, and Chowmax.

Celebrating life and vibes at Rum Brunch. -

“The creativity and quality from our caterers this year were exceptional,” Grayson said. “Every bite told a story of innovation and indulgence.”

Servers light up the night with a dazzling light show. -

The entertainment came from DJs Kevin Baker & Junior, Shot Master J & Super Hype, Kabuki & Dice, DJ Maggie, and CSI Selectah Ntech & Mario Tal keeping the energy high all evening.

Patrons enjoy cocktails upon arrival at Rum Brunch on December 1, at The Garden Sanctuary, Macoya. -

Performing live were soca acts Spine, Kerry John, and Sucre.

Mixologist Kory from Baraholics and his team wowed guests with handcrafted cocktails and the signature Rumsicles brand ambassadors graced the event.

“The turnout, despite the rain, was phenomenal,” Grayson said. She expressed her gratitude to patrons, sponsors and her dedicated team.

Rum Brunch 2025 will take place on December 7.

