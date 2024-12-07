No injuries reported in fire at Maloney Gardens

Building 5, Everglade Ave, Maloney Gardens. - Faith Ayoung

Fire officers extinguished a blaze at one of the apartments at Maloney Gardens, early on December 7, before it spread to other units.

A media release from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said the fire started at around 3.30 am on the second floor of Building 17.

Initial reports said a resident was boiling water when the gas tank became engulfed in flames.

The resident ran out of the apartment and escaped injury.

The release added that other tenants were alerted.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt,” the release said.

“Staff from the HDC visited the scene and are currently assessing the damage. Preliminary investigations reveal that the sewer and water lines need to be replaced.”

Repairs were set to begin the same day and are expected to be completed by the end of the day to restore normalcy.

The units near the burnt apartment suffered smoke and water damage.

HDC’s subsidiary, the Facilities Estate Management Company Ltd (FEMCoL), will remediate the unit after the fire report.

The resident where the fire started is expected to be referred to the Social Development and Family Services Ministry for counselling.

The release said Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis thanked the fire officers for their swift response in rescuing the victims and bringing them to safety.

She also thanked them for extinguishing the fire and preventing it from reigniting or spreading to other units.

It said HDC’s chairman Noel Garcia and managing director Jayselle McFarlane expressed similar sentiments.

The HDC awaits further information on the fire service’s investigation.