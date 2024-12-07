4 held in Port of Spain police operations

Packets of marijuana and ammunition seized by police during operations in the Port of Spain district on December 6. - Photo courtesy TTPS

OFFICERS from the Port of Spain Division Task Force arrested four people, including a robbery suspect, in an operation on December 6.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of a quantity of marijuana, ammunition and camouflage clothing.

A police release, on December 7, said the operation between 4 am and 8.30 am targeted priority offenders in the Belmont and Besson Street districts.

The officers arrested a suspect from Blackett Lane in Belmont on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

At Harpe Place, in Port of Spain, the police held two suspects for having a total of 575 grammes of marijuana.

At Prosperity Lane in Belmont, the police held a suspect for multiple offences, including possession of 262 grammes of marijuana, six rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and camouflage clothing.

Snr Supt Raymond Thom, Supts Nicholls and Supt Jankie, and ASP Soodeen oversaw the operation, which Insp Durga and Sgts Guerra, Sookhoo, St Bernard and Liverpool led.

It also included Cpls Yearwood, Christopher, Nunes and John.