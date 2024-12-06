Students show innovation at Box Cart Intercol

A driver from Presentation College Chaguanas competes in the second Annual Box Cart Intercol on November 30 at Arima Velodrome. - Gravity Photo courtesy Nicholas Bhajan/Racing Association of Trinidad and Tobago/

THE Arima Velodrome was alive with energy and innovation as the second Annual Box Cart Intercol unfolded on November 30, defying intermittent rain while showcasing the ingenuity, creativity and resilience of Trinidad and Tobago’s youth.

Conceptualised and executed by the Gravity Racing Association of TT (GRATT), the event combines the excitement of box cart racing with the educational principles of STREAM (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics), thus fostering practical learning through innovation.

Under the leadership of GRATT directors Andre Crichlow, Nicole Johnson, Yvette Livingstone, and GRATT ambassador Derwin Celestine, nine schools participated in the 2024 Box Cart Intercol, Gravity Racer and Luge classes.

The competing schools were Arima Central Secondary School, Barataria South Secondary School, Blanchisseuse Secondary School, St Mary’s College, Holy Name Convent Pt Fortin, Presentation College Chaguanas, Bishop Anstey High School East/Trinity College East, Queen’s Royal College and Fatima College.

A media release by GRATT said each school must also submit a written portfolio “documenting their vehicle designs, build processes and results from the ramp on race day, by December 6, 2024.”

>

As a benefit of engaging in the process, the reports can double as School-Based Assessment (SBA) projects, that all participating students may submit. A panel of qualified teachers will combine scores from these portfolios with the student’s race day performances to determine the final results, set to be announced on December 12. The first, second and third-placed schools will receive trophies, Blue Waters hampers and internships for participating students, at various industry employers.

MP for Arima and Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson; MP for D’Abadie O’Meara and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julien; Representatives of the Chinese Embassy Zhou Congyu (first secretary) and Zhang Dimin (third secretary); Project Officer at United Nations Development Programme Ganesh Rampersad; and director of sport at Ministry of Sport and Community Development Gabre Jesu McTair.

The sponsors also showed support as Ryssa Brathwaite, Shannon Haynes, Kara Auvray and Chane Gomes represented main sponsor Shell TT.

Despite the rain, the spirit of competition prevailed. First-time participants, Presentation College Chaguanas, took home the Blue Waters Special Prize for Most Resilient Team.

Their foam-insulated and fortified gravity racer named Foamula Prez, ran into difficulty twice, but each time, the team pulled together to make the necessary repairs to keep their cart rolling. This was the sole prize awarded on race day, recognising exceptional perseverance and determination. Prizes for the top three will be awarded at the start of the new school term in January 2025.

The organisers are determined to develop the skills of the students. “GRATT continues to inspire future engineers, technicians, and innovators through the Box Cart Intercol, promoting education, teamwork, and creativity on a national stage.”