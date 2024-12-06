Sport Company: Video showing poor conditions at stadium outdated

A general view of the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Newsday File Photo

THE Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) has said the video showing unsanitary conditions at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo is outdated.”

“We wish to clarify that this video is outdated and does not accurately represent the current condition of the venue,” a SporTT release on December 5 said.

“As part of our commitment to maintaining world-class sports facilities, the Hasely Crawford Stadium is presently closed to the public for the ongoing rehabilitation of its playing field. Consequently, no events are being hosted at this time.”

The release said they are committed to keeping the sporting facilities fit for use. “SporTT reaffirms its dedication to ensuring that national facilities are maintained to the highest standards, serving the needs of the sporting fraternity and contributing to the development of sport in TT.”