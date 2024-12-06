Selective repairs of roads

THE EDITOR: Reports of leaks in the vicinity of LP 22 and LP 26 at Hololo Mountain Road, Cascade, were made to WASA a while ago. Subsequently the leaks were repaired around the same time. However, road restoration was completed only at LP 26 and at the present time the roadway at LP 22 has not been repaired.

I called WASA on three occasions and was given three different work order numbers, none of which has been completed. It seems rather strange, however, that the repair done was at the front of a dwelling which was once the home of Ronald Williams.

This attitude is also exhibited by road paving that was denied the citizens of this community since October 2018 and has never been completed.

A WASA official said that a lack of bitumen or other materials may have contributed to the road not being restored. Yeah right! This is how they always treat this community.

Who have more corn feed more fowls.

URANUS MC FARLANE

via e-mail