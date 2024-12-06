Recognise value of retirees, PM

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - File Photo

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister has justified the proposed increase in his earnings on the basis of negating “those who feel that the country`s leadership is of no value, produces no value and should be ashamed to accept the recommendations...after 13 years of work.”

That makes me feel that as a retired public servant, who has served the country for 33 1/3 years, that my service to country was of no value, and I had produced no value, since my pension of $3,500 has not been increased for the last ten years.

Could the Prime Minister influence the Minister of Finance to consider giving retired public servants an increase of 33 1/3 per cent to indicate that the government recognises the value of retired public servants, in that they had produced at a high-intensity level to bring the country to its present position so that he can receive an increase of 34 per cent?

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity

