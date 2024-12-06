New soca competition for Carnival 2025

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Star Global Productions Ltd (SGP) has been appointed by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts to develop and manage a premier international soca competition for 2025.

SGP is part of a joint venture between The Lollabee group, Jerome “Rome” Precilla and Adrian Chandler, experts in television production and events management, said in a release on December 6.

For three decades, the International Soca Monarch was a cultural phenomenon, seen as instrumental in shaping Carnival’s identity.

Its cancellation in 2023 was due to funding shortfalls.

With a drop in attendance, the competition was discontinued despite being a marquee on the Carnival calendar since 1992.

Attempts were made in 2024 to resurrect the event but faltered with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) and the Caribbean Prestige Foundation unable to secure sufficient resources.

This period of uncertainty prompted the ministry to seek new solutions.

An expression of interest issued in July attracted eight submissions, with SGP emerging as the frontrunner owing to their "comprehensive vision for a rejuvenated competition."

The release said the ministry made a decisive step to revitalise Carnival by appointing SGP to develop and manage the competition for 2025. It said its mandate includes strategic marketing, promotion and execution, with the ministry’s support to ensure its success.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said, “SGP brings a fresh perspective to an event that holds deep cultural significance for TT. Their approach ensures the competition not only celebrates soca’s vibrancy but also aligns with our vision for sustainable cultural tourism.”

The release said the ministry recognises the competition’s value, being both a developmental and promotional platform for soca.

As planning begins, SGP aims to integrate the competition into next year’s confirmed Carnival schedule.

Newsday tried calling Mitchell and Prescilla on December 6 but was unsuccessful.