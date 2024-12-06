Escallier primary school's Christmas concert shines

Standard 1 pupils of Escallier/St Jerome's Anglican Primary School perform at their Christmas Concert at Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, Belmont, on December 3. They danced to Rocking Around the Christmas Tree. - Faith Ayoung

Despite heavy rains delaying the start of Escallier/St Jerome Anglican School's Christmas concert, the festive spirit remained undimmed as pupils dazzled with an impressive array of performances, including singing, dancing, drama and spoken word.

Held on December 3, at the Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, the event was well attended by parents, many of whom braved the weather to cheer on their children.

The performances opened with five-year-old Rhasaan Warner, who, dressed as a jolly Santa Claus complete with a round belly and bag of toys, recited his heartwarming poem, I Am Little Santa. The young performer earned enthusiastic applause as he confidently delivered his lines.

Next, the standard 1 class, clad in festive green-and-white Christmas pyjamas, performed a lively dance to Brenda Lee’s Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. Their spirited routine was a whirlwind of energy.

>

The standard 2 class followed with a beautiful, hand-choreographed performance set to classic Christmas tunes. Dressed in green polos, black shorts, and white satin gloves that shimmered under the stage lights, the pupils' synchronised movements added a touch of magic to the evening.

One of the highlights was the performance by the school’s ESJA Paranderos group singing Anda Parrandero in Spanish. Dressed in traditional parang clothing, the nine pupils filled the hall with harmonious voices.

Another memorable moment involved four pupils –two boys and two girls– who performed an animated spoken-word rendition of Machael Montano’s Soca Santa. Their energetic delivery and theatrical flair brought the lyrics to life, with one standout line humorously re-enacting a driver saying, "Doh want to ride no sleigh, in ah big-time Toyota, gallavanting all day."

During the intermission, principal Damali Wiltshire spoke with Newsday, expressing pride in the event’s success. Reflecting on last year’s theme, If Jesus Was Born in Gonzales, she explained this year’s concert titled Jingle Bells in Gonzales aimed to promote community pride and strengthen the cultural spirit of the area.

“We come from an area that, unfortunately, has been facing challenges that we won't go into right now. This event is really about engaging the children in cultural activities.”

The Gonzales/Belmont area, where the school is located, has been impacted by multiple mass shootings over the course of the year.

Wiltshire said the Ministry of Education has been a strong supporter of the concert, which aligns with its broader initiative to promote cultural transformation in schools across Trinidad and Tobago. The programme emphasises drumming, parang, dance, drama and spoken word: skills taught to pupils by visiting professionals in each field.

“The concert is more than just a performance. It shows our students there are many opportunities beyond academics and culture can play an important role in their lives.”

>

While acknowledging the challenges of increasing parental involvement, Wiltshire expressed gratitude for "a dedicated core group of parents" who support the school’s initiatives.

“It’s a work in progress, but we’re pushing and encouraging all parents to get on board.”

She said pupils were particularly excited for the opportunity to perform on a stage.

"It gives them a sense of pride and makes them feel good about themselves."

Wiltshire shared her Christmas wish for the community: “I wish all students and the community a peaceful, holy and happy Christmas.”

Pupil reflect on concert and their Christmas wishes

During the concert, pupils reflected on their performances and shared their holiday wishes.

Jhendiya Warner, a standard 3 pupil, who played the national anthem on pan to open the event, also participated in a group singing performance. Warner expressed her joy and excitement to spend time with her family this Christmas. Asked about her holiday wish, the nine year old said she wants a Samsung phone.

Kyano Mayers shared his excitement over holiday food and his wish for a PS4. His favourite subject is math and he praised his teachers for their support during the three weeks of rehearsals.

>

“I’m happy with the way everything turned out.”

Jane Paul, a standard 5 pupil, expressed gratitude for her teachers, whom she described as "very kind." She particularly enjoyed rehearsals for the drama ensemble’s skit, Jingle Bells in Gonzales. Paul’s favourite subject is creative writing.

Nine-year-old Zendaya Elliott performed in multiple segments, including singing, dancing, and spoken word. She shared her unique Christmas wish. Instead of asking for a personal gift, Elliott hoped her school would receive more funding so that “more can be done.” She stressed the importance of giving and education, values instilled in her by her teachers.