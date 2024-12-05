St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando, Hillview pupils win President's Medals

President's Medal winner Alicia Dipchand, of St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando with President Christine Kangaloo at the school's awards ceremony in March. - File photo

TEDDY MOHAMMED of Hillview College, Tunapuna and Alicia Dipchan of St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando, were named as winners of the President's Medal for the 2024 CAPE exams, according to a statement on December 5 by the Ministry of Education. They are among some 100 scholarship awardees – 38 open and 62 additional.

"Teddy Mohammed is the top performing student in environmental studies, information and communication technology (ICT), mathematics and natural sciences," the ministry said.

"Alicia Dipchan is the top performing student in business studies, creative and performing studies, general studies, language studies, modern studies/humanities and technical studies." The statement said that of the 100 scholarships, some 55 per cent were awarded to girls and 45 per cent to boys.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian offered their sincere congratulations to all students on their exceptional achievements, which reflect their hard work, dedication, and resilience.

"They commend the students, along with their families, teachers, and schools, for bringing honour and distinction to TT."

>

CAPE pupils were advised the opening of applications for 500 national bursaries is imminent and will soon be announced on the ministry’s social media platforms.

Pupils from 23 schools won scholarships, but seemingly none from government secondary schools and with better results in schools away from Port of Spain.

The schools were ASJA Girls (San Fernando) – three; ASJA Girls (Charlieville) – one; Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East ­­– four, Bishop Anstey (Port of Spain) – one; Fatima College – two; Hillview College – eight; Holy Faith Convent (Couva) – three; Holy Faith Convent (Penal) – three; Holy Name Convent – two; Lakshmi Girls Hindu College – four; Naparima College – nine; Naparima Girls – five; Presentation College (Chaguanas) – ten; Presentation College (San Fernando) – eight; Queen's Royal College – two; Siva Boys Hindu College – six; St Augustine Girls High School – seven; St Joseph's Convent, Port of Spain – seven; St Joseph's Convent, San Fernando – six; St Joseph's Convent, St Joseph – five; St Mary's College – two; Swaha Hindu College – one, and Vishnu Boys Hindu College – one.

A family friend described Mohammed as "a model student" and a good all-rounder, who was good not just at academics but also "very sporty."

He is the son of publisher and bookstore owner Teddy Mohammed.