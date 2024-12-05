Salary increase is an outrage

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The recent acceptance of the Salaries Review Commission's (SRC) report by the prime minister and the Cabinet is an outrage and a slap to the face of every citizen of this country.

At a time when the nation grapples with economic challenges, rampant unemployment, and declining public services, such a decision by Dr Keith Rowley reeks of insensitivity and blatant disregard for the struggles of many ordinary citizens.

In response to this unjustifiable act, several trade unions and citizens are gearing up in a show of solidarity to stage protests one of which is set for the PM's office, Whitehall. We are demanding accountability and transparency.

This is not just a cry for fairness but a call for justice. The prime minister’s actions are a stark reminder of his government’s failure to prioritise the needs of the people over personal gains.

It is unacceptable for a leader to accept such benefits while the population endures hardship daily.

This government has failed us for too long, and it is clear that the time has come for change. We demand that Dr Rowley call the general election immediately and allow the people to decide who is fit to govern this country.

The citizens will not remain silent while this government continues to disregard its responsibilities. The nation deserves leaders who are committed to serving the people, not enriching themselves at our expense.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima