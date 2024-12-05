Derrel 'Zum Zum' Garcia delivers 3rd national intercol title to St Benedict’s

St Benedict's College players and officials celebrate after beating Fatima College 2-0, in the Coca-Cola national inercol final, on December 5, 2024 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - lincoln Holder

St Benedict’s College completed the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) national double on December 5 when they defeated Fatima College by a 2-0 margin in the Coca-Cola boys' intercol final at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

In an encounter that saw the last two premier division champions going head-to-head, it was exciting and entertaining from start to finish.

And with the status of Benedict's 2024 premier division win still dependent on the SSFL's ruling on the eligibility of star forward Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia, perhaps it was fitting for the 17-year-old's brace to steer the final in the La Romaine school's direction.

A threat to the Fatima defence all game, the nippy Garcia settled the game with clinical finishes past goalkeeper Shameal O'Brian in either half.

The teams last met in the national intercol final in 2022, with Fatima clinching their fourth crown with a narrow 1-0 win via a fortuitous Joshua Mason goal. This time around, though, there was little fortune involved for Benedict's and there was no denying them a third national intercol crown as they ended a 26-year title drought in the competition.

The teams have been cut above the rest for the last few years, with their top-two league finish in 2024 setting the stage for a grand showdown in the knockout final.

Garcia and fellow TT youth player Josiah Ochoa teased Fatima throughout with their intricate interchange, and the former sounded the first warning when he sent a lobbed effort over the bar in the 12th minute.

Just four minutes later, the combination proved decisive.

With the Fatima defence trying to keep a high line, Ochoa found Garcia over the top with another delightful ball. In one motion, Garcia cut inside his marker with his left foot before applying a deft right-footed touch toward Shameal O'Brian's far corner.

Though finding it tough to cope with the speed and direct play of Benedict's, Fatima also looked a threat on the other end – particularly through 2023 SSFL Player of the Year Michael Chaves.

In the 22nd minute, Chaves rocked Thane Devenish's post with a wicked long-range hit. In the 34th minute, Chaves came close again from about 26 yards out, only to be stopped by a flying Devenish save.

At the other end, Benedict's wasted a great opportunity to go 2-0 up as Lyshaun Morris inexplicably missed at the back stick after being found by a Garcia cross.

With Fatima chasing the equaliser, Benedict's threat on the break was evident. In the 57th minute, Cam'ron Burke was found at the end of a rapid counter involving flanker Ethan Trotman, but his attempt was a rushed one.

Fatima threw everything at Benedict's, with defender Micaiah Leach also joining the front line at one stage. In the 86th minute, the lanky Leach sent a right-footed shot agonisingly over bar after being found on the edge of the area.

Benedict's defenders Elijah David, Joshua Figaro and Sahrai Mitchell barely put a foot wrong all game. And with the rock-solid Adam Pierre playing in front of them, they proved difficult to break down.

In the 87th minute, Figaro made what turned out to be a game-saving tackle when he stopped a probing run from Jahaem Bailey. The tackle received rapturous applause from the Benedict's supporters, and they were cheering for another reason just moments later.

In the fifth minute of second-half stoppage-time, Benedict's punished Fatima when Garcia calmly slotted a right-footed shot into the far corner after Pierre played a long ball behind the last-stopper.

Garcia scored 17 goals in the league to lead all scorers despite missing the start of the season. And even with off-field issues circulating for several weeks, he put his school on his back to deliver their first national intercol crown since 1998.

Barring a huge SSFL ruling in the coming days and weeks to potentially strip Benedict's of their winnings, Fatima will end the 2024 season as runners-up in both the premier division and national intercol competitions.