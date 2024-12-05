DCP: Anti-crime strategies 'getting traction' — Steady dip in murders

ACP Wayne Mystar watches as a policewoman gives a woman a pamphlet during a confidence patrol in San Fernando on November 22. Recent initiatives including greater police visibility have borne fruit with a reduction in murders over the past three months. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ALTHOUGH the country has now recorded its third highest annual murder toll ever, police are hoping it avoids the 600-mark especially as the murder rate has slowed, with a downward trend in the last three months resulting in November recording the lowest number of murders this year.

After a high of 68 murders in August, the monthly murder toll has been slowly declining with 58 in September, 55 in October and 33 in November. April is the only other month when less than 40 murders (37) were committed.

November, April and January are also the only months where the toll was less than the corresponding period last year.

Murders in January declined from 61 last year to 44, while April’s figure declined from 52 last year to 37.

In November, murders dropped from last year’s monthly toll of 43.

The toll for this month stood at three up to December 4, compared to seven for the same period last year.

The recent decline represents a 28 per cent decrease in murders over the last five weeks.

However, the annual murder toll up to December 4, is higher than last year, at 565 this year, compared to 533.

With an average of 51 murders a month, TT was on course to surpass its highest ever annual murder toll of 605 which was set in 2022.

However, if the 28 per cent decline holds steady, TT can expect to record 36 murders in December, compared to 50 last year, pushing the annual toll over the 600 mark but just short of the 605 record.

Speaking with the Newsday on December 4, DCP (Operations) Junior Benjamin said the decline in the comparative murder toll over the last weeks has not gone unnoticed and he is hoping to see this decline continue in December.

“We have been able to hold that back a bit and we are hoping to maintain that ground as we head into the Christmas period.”

Benjamin said he was grateful that everyone, including the public, has played their part in helping police achieve this reduction.

He said officers are motivated to see an even larger reduction this month.

“We had just about 30 or so murders compared to what we normally have. It means our plans are working, we are seeing and getting some traction and again we want to continue in that.

“Officers are very much motivated to go out there and to push for a much better December.”

He suggested there was an all-hands-on-deck approach to driving down the murder rate.

“We believe (it is possible) with the efforts and the motivation of the officers and our leaders. All divisional commanders are really working hard to ensure that their divisions stay on par in terms of what our strategic plan is all about. And that is also helping us as well.”

Pointing to last month’s reduction, Benjamin said those figures are proof of the push to make the country safer.

He said the drive to reduce the toll comes even from those above the Police Commissioner. “From the Minister of National Security to the commissioner to bring it right down to every divisional commander.”

Asked exactly what is leading to the reduction, Benjamin said he believes it is the result of the successful implementation of various policing strategies.

“We have been looking at that situation and what we have been doing. From the beginning of the year we have been putting different strategies in place and we believe we are getting that traction now. A lot of things are contributing positively to it.”

He explained this includes increased police presence and a commitment to forging better ties between police and communities.

“We believe that we will continue along that trend where we're going to have more presence on the ground. Not just that, but as we do our intelligence-led evidence-based policing, we believe that it's going to help us because it's not just about doing ad-hoc policing. We are looking at that proactive approach.

“We have quasi patrols, where they're going out, parking the cars, doing some walking, and talking more with the people. If you look around when you go to the various divisions, you see we are doing more walkabouts and so on, and talking with the people. So we are building that engagement. And I believe that is also helping to really create those closer ties between the police and the public.”

He said divisional heads are also meeting with TTPS leadership to discuss their operational plans and minimise the possibility of any flare-up of crimes in crime hotspots during the Christmas season.

“I can assure you from even today you will see more police officers on the ground. Even with that, we are looking at the plans and looking at the hotspot areas and the hot times where we're going to be putting persons and we believe that also will contribute to a more favourable response.”

On public safety during Christmas, Benjamin said there will be an increased police presence at shopping malls.

He was responding to questions about a stabbing incident involving teenagers at C3 Mall and the assault and robbery of an elderly woman in MovieTowne last weekend.

Benjamin said the issue of safety and security at the malls is something has been noted at a senior level within the TTPS.

“Looking at Trincity Mall and all the other malls, (we discussed) where we're going to be, what we're going to be doing, and having more presence there so that we could deal with those situations. So those are things that are coming up as we go through looking at the problems.”

“We are putting the necessary things in place to have the manpower, the human resource, all the things that are needed to ensure a safer and better Christmas season so persons could feel free and feel safe travelling and traversing the streets during that time.”