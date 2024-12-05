Army, Theobald 'a match made in heaven' for TTPFL campaign

New Defence Force coach Densill Theobald, left, and Defence Force club director, Flight Lieutenant Ryan Ottley. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

NEW Defence Force coach Densill Theobald is promising an attacking and aggressive style of play for the 2024/25 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) as his team tries to reclaim their league title.

Theobald, who also coaches TT’s under-14 boys’ team and is an assistant coach at Naparima College, was unveiled as the Defence Force coach on October 15 – signing a one-year deal with the option of an extension based on the team’s performances.

While the former Soca Warriors captain will continue in his other two roles, his current focus is on the Army/Coast Guard combination. He welcomes all the pressure that comes with coaching the inaugural TTPFL winners.

“When people look at Defence Force, they see a rich history and a successful organisation. We’re the Real Madrid of the Caribbean and of TT football,” Theobald said, during an interview on Monday.

“When you come to Defence Force, that’s already pressure in itself to deliver success, to win matches and to win whatever you’re competing in. As a coach myself, I love pressure and I love being in an environment that keeps you on your toes, focused and driven – not only to deliver but also to be successful.”

Defence Force, reigning First Citizens Knockout Cup winners, will contest the TTPFL’s curtain-raiser this season when they meet rivals Miscellaneous Police FC from 6 pm on Friday at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground in the first game of a doubleheader. Defence Force finished third in the league last season and were just edged to a Concacaf Caribbean Cup spot by the second-placed Police.

Theobald will be joined in his coaching staff by assistants Devorn Jorsling and Mashama Baptiste. Jorsling is a former Defence Force and TT player and was one of the most prolific scorers in the then TT Pro League.

Coaching staff aside, the Army/Coast Guard combination have shown their clear intent for the season by signing young talents such as Adriel George and flanker Christian Bailey, as well as veteran playmaker Kevin Molino, who recently came out of international retirement.

Theobald has taken charge of almost 30 sessions since joining the club and said the preparations couldn’t have been better.

“Being in a new environment, it’s always about looking to see how the players respond to your philosophy and your idea of football...I must say it’s been a relationship or a match made in heaven,” he said.

“The plans always remain the same...we want to win and we want to basically show ourselves to be competitive on a consistent basis, to be a dominant force for this upcoming season.”

TT’s under-14s played an enterprising brand of football in their run to the semis of the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series in August, and Theobald said a similar style of play can be expected from his team in the local top flight.

“I always believe there are two ways to win a game – which is scoring more goals than the opponent or conceding fewer goals than the opponents,” he said.

“I prefer scoring more goals than the opponent so my philosophy will always be to be a possession-based and dominant type of team, creating as many chances as possible and playing on the front foot and with an aggressive style of football.”

Molino, 34, is expected to play a major role for Defence Force this season, and his manager anticipates he’ll have fans at the edge of their seats.

“Age is just a number...age doesn’t carry itself in terms of burden and how we see football. Once you can play football and you understand the game, age doesn’t really matter,” said Theobald, when asked about his plans for Molino this season.

He said the former Orlando City and Columbus Crew and Orlando City player is “super motivated” for TT’s Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign which resumes next June.

“Our football lacks that creativity and that player who can make the difference, that player who has the edge in terms of their understanding of football...the public wants to see these entertainers entertain and it’s a joy for us to have Molino who’s going to entertain the TT public for us.”