St Benedict's seek to end 26-year National Intercol title drought

St Benedict's College celebrate after beating Naparima College in the Coca-Cola Intercol South Zone final, on November 22, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

St Benedict’s College are goal-bound on ending their agonising 26-year Coca-Cola National Intercol title drought when they face 2022 winners and an equally intent Fatima College in the anticipated final at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 5, from 5 pm.

With the most prestigious and final Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) title up for grabs this season, both teams remain confident that their respective styles of play will supersede the other's.

The two schools have proven a cut above the rest in 2024, with the still-unbeaten Benedict’s winning the league and Fatima second, with each claiming their respective south and north zone Intercol titles.

For the La Romaine Lions, the national title has evaded their den since 1998, a streak they want to break this year en route to a potential SSFL triple crown.

The south team has now reached the final three times in the past 25 years, losing 1-0 to East Mucurapo in 2014 and to none other than Fatima, by the same margin, in 2022.

Likewise, if Fatima come up trumps, it would be their second national Intercol title in two years, having won the league in 2023.

Benedict’s manager Ravi Ramgoolam said a triple crown would be the icing on the cake this season.

“The final is very important for us, especially to bring home that title, because it’s eluded for us a very long time. The team is looking forward to it, and not only the school but also the community of La Romaine. We’re a school that’s raised in this community, and the residents are looking forward to us bringing the title back here.”

Ramgoolam said despite boasting the likes of this season’s top scorer Derrell “Zum Zum” Garcia up front, alongside an equally active set up, there are no plans to make any drastic changes or add any new ingredients to their winning formula.

“We just go out and play the usual football we play, nothing really different. We basically keep it very simple. We still had training sessions today (December 3) and tomorrow. We’re monitoring the boys to make sure they are up to full fitness.

"We’re very humble. Everything is running smoothly and we thank God for that.”

Fatima head coach Hutson Charles wants to end the campaign on a high, having started the season by lifting the NGC Super Cup with a 2-1 over Presentation College San Fernando.

The Super Cup is a match featuring the SSFL premiership champions and the National Intercol winners from the previous season.

“Reaching the final is a big achievement, but we want to crown it off. We started the league winning a trophy and we’re hoping to end the league winning a trophy,” Charles said.

Like Ramgoolam, the Fatima coach has no intention of altering their strategy and style of football for the high-stakes affair.

“We’re going to play our game. We're fully aware of what we have to do and we’ll give it our best for the trophy. We’re going there to win the game. As long as we do what we set out to do I have no doubt that we’re going to win,” he added.

Charles confirmed, however, they would be without the likes of national youth talent Caden Trestrail, who was suspended after picking up back-to-back yellow cards in the quarter and semi-finals.

Trestrail is a key player for Fatima and even played the deciding role in crowing Fatima SSFL national U16 champions on December 2, courtesy of a second-half free kick.

Charles said his troops will continue to play a team game, with 2023 SSFL MVP Michael Chaves at the top, and believes if they execute the intended plan, they could climax the 2024 season with the league’s top prize.

“Fatima is all about team play. As long as each individual brings their A game I don’t see a problem getting the trophy.”

When asked how he plans to restrict Benedict’s attacking threat in Garcia, Charles replied, “When we played San Juan North in the semis, we were fully aware of the capability of (forward) Lindell Sween (TT youth player), they might be similar players. We’re not assigning anyone to Garcia or anything like that, that’s not our style,” he added.

Before the 5 pm kickoff, the Girls Intercol gets under way with Pleasantville Secondary against St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, from 3 pm at the same venue.