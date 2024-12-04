Soldier shot dead in Arima

- File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old soldier who was shot dead in Arima on December 3.

He was Terron Luke of Nicole Street, Arima.

Police said at about 8.20 pm on December 3, Arima police got a report that gunshots had been heard at River Road.

When they arrived at about 8.25 pm, they found a black Honda Accent parked with its lights on and engine running and saw Luke dead on the driver’s side. He had gunshot wounds in his face and left upper arm. There were bullet holes in the glass on the driver’s side.

Investigators were told the gunshots were heard around 8.10 pm and witnesses noticed two men getting out of the car in dark-coloured clothes, one with a flashlight in his hand. The two men escaped through nearby bushes.

Police found 21 spent 9mm shell casings and two live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Luke's body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, pending an autopsy. No motive has yet been established for his murder.

Investigations are ongoing.