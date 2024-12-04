Face truth Hinds, you have failed

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: After nine long years under the PNM government and the leadership of Dr Rowley, we are faced with rampant crime, deepening poverty, financial scandals, and economic mismanagement that have left our nation reeling.

From the closure of Petrotrin to the Auditor General’s report highlighting tens of millions unaccounted for, the PNM’s track record is nothing short of disastrous.

And yet, amidst this chaos, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds continues to astound us with his tone-deaf commentary and outright deflections.

Instead of addressing the pressing issues of his failed tenure, he launches scathing, baseless attacks on Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, accusing her of “cheap political strategy” and labelling her a “political crustacean.”

This is the kind of juvenile rhetoric that underscores his incompetence and inability to grapple with the harsh realities faced by the citizens he was sworn to protect.

>

Let me remind Hinds that under his watch our national security has crumbled. Violent crime is at an all-time high, with citizens living in fear daily.

The government’s so-called migrant policy, which he claims exists, is nothing more than a patchwork of poorly enforced measures that have allowed criminal elements to slip through the cracks, endangering law-abiding citizens and migrants alike.

Persad-Bissessar’s call for a clear and actionable migrant policy is not a “cheap political strategy” but a legitimate demand for accountability and governance.

Her warnings about the potential consequences of unchecked migration are rooted in reality – something Hinds seems incapable of confronting. Instead, he resorts to divisive language, further eroding public trust in his leadership.

If anyone is guilty of "scraping for votes," it is Hinds himself, who has repeatedly failed to deliver tangible solutions and resorts to theatrics to distract from his glaring inadequacies.

His comments not only dismiss valid concerns, but also insult the intelligence of the electorate, who are well aware of his abysmal performance.

Hinds, the time has come for you to step out of your bubble of delusion and face the truth: your leadership has been a catastrophic failure.

The citizens of this country deserve better – better policies, better governance, and better representation. It is time to stop deflecting and start delivering. Or, better yet, step aside and let someone capable take the reins.

CURTIS A OBRADY

>

Arima