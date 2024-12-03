Over $40m in drugs, guns seized in Tobago

Narcotics seized by Tobago police on December 2. -

TWO men were arrested and over $40 million in narcotics seized by Tobago police on December 2 in one of the biggest drug busts on the island.

A quantity of guns and ammunition were also seized.

In an interview with Newsday on December 3, Insp Alicia Piggott said the arrests and seizure were owing to intelligence and surveillance by police.

She said Division Task Force officers went to Pigeon Point Road in the night, where they saw two men loading what appeared to be kegs of fuel on an unregistered pirogue.

Police held the men and searched the boat in their presence.

They found 231.7 kilos of marijuana, 13 kilos of cocaine, one Barretta M12 machine pistol, one Glock 17 pistol with automatic-firing selector, one customised Glock 19 pistol with automatic-firing selector and a quantity of ammunition.

The men were taken into custody.

Investigations are continuing.