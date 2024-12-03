Approach self-government carefully

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The proposal for self-government in Tobago has sparked significant debate, with both potential benefits and drawbacks.

Advocates argue that self-governance would allow Tobago to exercise greater control over its local affairs, enabling decision-making that is more attuned to the specific needs and aspirations of its communities.

This autonomy could foster economic development, improve public services, and empower citizens, as local leaders would have the freedom to tailor policies to address issues such as tourism, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Moreover, self-government could enhance accountability, as Tobago's elected representatives would be directly responsible for addressing the concerns of their constituents without the overlapping complexities of central government intervention.

This could lead to increased civic engagement and community participation in governance.

However, opponents caution that the shift to self-government could present challenges.

There are concerns regarding the financial sustainability of an autonomous Tobago, as it may struggle to generate sufficient revenue to fund essential services without external support.

Additionally, the complexities of governance, including administrative set-up and legal frameworks, could pose obstacles during the transition.

Ultimately, the decision for Tobago to pursue self-government should be approached with careful consideration and broad-based dialogue among stakeholders.

A successful transition would require a robust plan that prioritises economic viability, social cohesion, and effective governance.

Balancing autonomy with the support and resources necessary for sustainable development is key to ensuring that Tobago's aspirations for self-government lead to positive outcomes for all its residents.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail