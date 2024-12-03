2 men face court on extortion charges

- File photo

TWO men from south Trinidad faced a master in the High Court on December 2 on extortion charges and were denied bail.

David Glasgow, 41, also known as “Eggy” and “Mohammed” of Gasparillo, and Kyle “Dawood” Cruikshank, 22, of Williamsville, were charged with five counts of demanding money with menaces.

It is alleged that they demanded a total of $40,000 from three people.

Glasglow and Cruikshank were also charged with having camouflage clothing.

A police statement on December 3 said the two appeared before master Shabiki Cazabon in the South B High Court on December 2.

The men were not called upon to plead. The master denied bail and remanded them into custody.

The police contend that between November 19 and 26, 2024, the two men repeatedly showed up at the victims’ job site in Gran Couva and demanded to see their boss.

The men allegedly told the victims they were in charge of security in the area,demanded $40,000 and allegedly threatened to burn the machinery stationed on the job site if the money was not paid.

A report was made to the Anti-Extortion Unit, and an investigation was launched.

Head of the unit, ACP Richard Smith, oversaw the investigation, which Sgt Bacchus and Cpls Phillips and Baksh led.

The police arrested the two and PC Baboolal, also from the unit, laid the charges.