Guardian Asset Management opens Chaguanas branch

NEW BRANCH OPENING: Paul Wynter, VP of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects, left; Narisa Hosein, VP of Investments; Miguel Martinez, GAM president; Ian Chinapoo, Guardian Group CEO and chairman; Emile Clifton, VP of Sales and Marketing, and Thandi Merritt, VP of Operations and Technology, cut the ribbon at the opening of GAM's new branch in Brentwood, Chaguanas. - Photo courtesy GAM

GUARDIAN Asset Management (GAM), a leading investment company and subsidiary of the Guardian Group, has expanded its footprint to Central Trinidad, opening a new office at Brentwood Professional Centre, Chaguanas, on November 29.

The opening comes three months after GAM’s move to a new office at Albion Plaza, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Miguel Martinez, president of GAM, highlighted the strategic importance of the Chaguanas location in broadening the company’s reach.

“Our new office at Brentwood Professional Centre reflects our commitment to building the Guardian Asset Management identity while strengthening our relationship with clients in the Central region,” he said.

“This location not only symbolises our growth but also reinforces our dedication to making financial opportunities accessible and meaningful for all.”

The company issued a media release boasting that the branch offers a modern, client-focused environment with enhanced facilities designed to foster collaboration and improve client experiences.

Set in a professional hub, the office will provide GAM’s full suite of services, including wealth management, retirement planning

and investment advisory.

Guardian Group CEO and GAM chairman Ian Chinapoo joined Martinez and other senior executives for the opening ceremony.

GAM said the expansion aligns with its strategy of bringing tailored financial solutions closer to clients in the Central area and the wider country.

Licensed as a broker-dealer, investment adviser and underwriter by the TT Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), GAM manages over $14.9 billion in assets, up from $2.3 billion when it launched in 2003.

GAM provides various professional services, including investment management solutions and managed account services to insurance portfolios, pension plan portfolios, retail and high-net-worth clients and corporations.