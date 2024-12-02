CAL launches J’Ouvert band, rum punch

Caribbean Airlines has partnered with Angostura to introduce the Caribbean Iere Mix, a signature rum punch inspired by the unique flavors of the region. - Photo courtesy CAL

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has launched its inaugural J’Ouvert band, as part of the airline’s Caribbean Culture Programme.

A media release on December 2 said Caribbean Iere Mas (CIM) aims to celebrate the region’s vibrant cultural heritage, offering an unforgettable Carnival experience.

The release said the CIM band will bring together the pulsating rhythms, camaraderie and revelry that define Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival season. Pre-registration for CIM is now open.

The release said CAL had also partnered with Angostura to introduce the Caribbean Iere Mix, a signature rum punch crafted for the season.

The beverage will be served on flights during the Carnival season and will be on sale at the duty-free shop at Piarco International Airport, said the release.

>

Garvin Medera, CEO of CAL, said, “CAL is a nexus for connecting people, places and cultures. Through initiatives like Caribbean Culture and CIM, we celebrate what makes our region special while creating unforgettable moments for our customers and employees. The launch of CIM and Caribbean Iere Mix is an extension of our mission to celebrate the Caribbean spirit while enhancing the customer experience.”

Angostura’s executive manager of business efficiency and shared services Rahim Mohammed said, “We are excited to collaborate with CAL to offer a specially crafted rum punch for passengers and at a time when we are celebrating our 200th anniversary.

"This rum punch, produced by Angostura’s expert mixologists, is the perfect blend of ripe passion fruit, succulent mango, tangy pineapple and our world-renowned Angostura aromatic bitters. The unique and exclusive Iere mix allows us to share a taste of the tropics with CAL's passengers in a memorable way and elevate their travel experience. It was produced to offer an authentic island-inspired experience.”

The release said the Caribbean Culture Programme reflects CAL's dedication to strengthening regional connections and enriching the passenger experience.