Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 146 in 2nd Test

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana took five for 61. - File photo

BANGLADESH fast bowler Nahid Rana (five for 61) had the West Indies batsmen hopping with his pace and aggression on the third day of the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. His maiden five-wicket haul helped bowl the hosts out for just 146 on December 2.

With Bangladesh making just 164 in their first innings, the 22-year-old Rana brought his team right back into the contest with hostile bowling. He took the scalps of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (39), Kavem Hodge (three), Alzarri Joseph (seven) and Kemar Roach (eight), to go along with his overnight wicket of Mikyle Louis (12) to give the Bangladeshis an 18-run lead after the first innings.

The Windies began day three on 70 for one but lost wickets at a rapid rate in the first session to slip to 135 for eight at lunch, before Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (one for 15) and Rana got the last two wickets early in the second session.

Keacy Carty top-scored with 40 for the West Indies, with only the top three batsmen scoring in double digits for the hosts.

The West Indies' four-prong pace attack will hope to regain control in the contest and the two-match series.

Summarised scores: BANGLADESH – 164 (Shadman Islam 64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 36; Jayden Seales 4/5, Shamar Joseph 3/49) vs WEST INDIES – 146 (Keacy Carty 40, Kraigg Brathwaite 39; Nahid Rana 5/61, Hasan Mahmud 2/19).