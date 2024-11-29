TUCO’s Kaiso House is now D’Kaiso Dynasty for 2025

Kaiso House patrons enjoy an evening out at the opening night of the tent on January 18. - File Photo

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation’s (TUCO) Kaiso House is now D’Kaiso Dynasty.

The calypso tent has undergone a rebranding exercise and is inviting calypsonians, soca artistes, chutney soca performers, extempo/freestyle artistes, and spoken word poets to audition to be a part of the tent on December 7 and 8 from 10 am-4 pm.

There is a registration fee of $75.

In a press release, the organisation said the initiative signified a “bold transformation in TUCO’s legacy, masterfully merging the enduring tradition of calypso with a fresh, forward-thinking approach.”

It said for 25 years, Kaiso House stood as a “beacon of cultural preservation”, producing iconic calypso monarchs and cultivating emerging talent.

“Acknowledging the necessity of a modernised identity to capture the evolving cultural landscape, TUCO has ushered in this vibrant rebranding, laying the foundation for the groundbreaking era of calypso globalisation – the defining theme of this year’s tent, perfectly aligned with the year of calypso,” it said.

In D'Kaiso Dynasty, calypso will coexist with soca, chutney, extempo, dance and spoken word, it added.

“This immersive venue goes beyond simply being a space – it becomes a theatrical stage for the exchange of ideas, uniting renowned veterans and rising stars alike.

“Together, they will inspire global audiences, amplifying the Caribbean’s invaluable cultural contributions and fostering an enriched understanding of its artistic wealth. With a stellar lineup, a world-class venue, and an experience unlike any other in the calypso world, D'Kaiso Dynasty promises to be an unforgettable cultural journey,” it said.