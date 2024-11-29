Saegel exhibits Genesis at the LOFTT Gallery

-

Saegel with host a solo exhibition titled Genesis at the LOFTT Gallery, Woodbrook.

This is the artist’s second solo exhibition featuring paintings produced during 2022-2024. The exhibition opens with a reception on November 29 at 5 pm and continues until December 14.

An artist talk will be held on December 7 at 6-8 pm.

Saegel is a Trinidadian fine artist whose work ventures deep into the formal elements of art. As a prolific art student in both high school and university, she continuously delved deeper into patterns and colour as points of entry to her work. She obtained her BA in visual arts (special) with first class honours and is now pursuing a masters of art degree in cultural studies at the UWI.

>

While Saegel’s passion for painting remains at the forefront of her practice, she also exhibits a growing interest in textiles to push her creative boundaries. She has showcased her work both regionally and internationally, captivating audiences with her vibrant exploration of colour, line and form. Grounded in her faith and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Saegel continues to redefine artistic expression through her innovative vision.

In Genesis, Saegel shares a universe of her own creation in which colours exist as objects. This exploration of the mechanics of vision also sees her questioning how blurring the line between positive and negative spaces, using shallow depth, creating lost and found lines and the juxtaposition of colours can play with our interpretation of images.

Throughout the majority of the paintings, Saegel utilises recurring oblong shapes to meticulously build what she describes as cross sections of the world, as if observed for only a split second. Although the effort taken to create these paintings is evident, there is a palpable sense of movement and fleeting existence as if the shapes can float off the surface of the canvas at any moment.

The gallery hours are 10 am-6 pm Tuesday to Friday and 11 am-4 pm on Saturdays,

For further info call 779-0005 or 380-3684 or e-mail lofttgallery@gmail.com