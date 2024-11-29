PSA head: Working class deserves more $$ too

Public Services Association president Leroy Baptiste -

Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste said while he is happy the Prime Minister has accepted recommendations of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) giving Government and senior public officials a substantial increase in their salaries, the working class too, also deserves a pay hike.

Baptiste said he hopes people in the labour movement who do all the hard work, would also be dealt with fairly and can also be able to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The PSA is one of two unions which rejected the four per cent salary increase offer for public servants for two three-year periods. This is issue is now before the Industrial Court.

“I am not one who envies. I am not one who covets. I despise hypocrisy, but I don’t envy. I am glad and happy for him,” Baptiste said as news that Dr Rowley's $59,000 is set to rise to $87,000.

The Opposition Leader is already on record as saying she and her MPs will not accept a salary increase.

In justifying his decision to accept the SRC's recommendations, Rowley told the post-Cabinet press briefing on November 28 that his Government has been working hard and honestly for the people and is deserving of a raise in pay.

Baptiste said public officers were equally deserving of more than a four per cent wage increase.

“I wish the same would be meted out to the people who do the work in this country," the labour leader said.

The critical crop of people, Baptiste added, including those who process passports, who process driver's permits and who collect taxes, "I just wish that the same way these people at the top are happy to enjoy their increases and find it fair, the same way they would be happy to treat in a fair and equitable manner, those who work equally hard or even harder," Baptiste said.