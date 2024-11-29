Pleasantville win second SSFL girls' title in a week as U15 cop national crown

BIG CHAMPS: A joyous Pleasantville Secondary girls football team celebrates after beating Five Rivers Secondary 3-0 in the Secondary Schools Girls' Big Five final, on November 26, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva. - Photo courtesy Daniel Prentice

Pleasantville Secondary added yet another Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) title to their 2024 trophy cabinet after copping the girls’ Under-15 crown at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marbella on November 28.

In the final against Bishop’s High of Tobago, a lone, first-half goal from in-form striker Nikita Gosine via a kick from the penalty spot was all that separated both teams.

Bishop’s tried valiantly to grab an equaliser as the game progressed but were unable to break Pleasantville’s last line of defence. Pleasantville also continuously pressed to extend their lead but still held out for the narrow win.

The result for the south school saw them capture their second SSFL title this week after the senior team won the SSFL Girls Championship Big 5 competition via a 3-0 triumph over Five Rivers on November 26.

Brian London coached both teams.

Meanwhile, the senior team returns to action on December 1, when they meet Miracle Ministries in the National Intercol semi-final.

The second semi-final between St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain and San Juan North also kicks off on the same day, with the final set for December 3.

For this season, Pleasantville’s senior team won the SSFL Girls Championship Big 5 and Coca-Cola Intercol south zone while the U15s were crowned SSFL U15 Trinidad and National champions.