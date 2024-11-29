CPL donates US$20k to Trinidad and Tobago children's charities

CPL CEO Pete Russell. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will make a US$20,000 donation that will be equally shared by the NGO Rainbow Rescue and Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation (CKFTO).

A CPL statement on November 29 said these charities were chosen after discussions with Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Kangaloo, who credited the important work both charities do with young people in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rainbow Rescue is a home for socially displaced boys ten-18. The home was founded in 1999 by Judy Wilson, “who was deeply concerned with the increasing population of boys on the streets of TT,” the statement said.

The boys were assessed as being severely at risk on the streets, owing to poverty, breakdown in family life and abuse.

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said the CPL was delighted to support the work Rainbow Rescue and CKFTO do in TT.

“At the CPL, we are committed to looking for opportunities to support young people across the region through the magic of sport and we are pleased that we can both contribute and shine a light on the amazing work these charities do for young people.

“We very much hope that this is the start of a long-term relationship with both organisations and are pleased that by donating to both charities we are also supporting the President’s agenda of helping young people in need across TT,” Russell said.

CKFTO provides therapies and services to children with disabilities using professional and empathetic therapeutic services to children with special needs.

It also aims to provide support and empowerment to families of children with special needs and to educate and involve the community of TT in creating an open and caring society for all those with special needs.