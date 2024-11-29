Adopt a Christmas Grandpal drive: Building bridges of love

A young participant embraces a grandpal.

BAVINA SOOKDEO

As Christmas approaches, the spirit of giving and connection finds its way into the hearts of many, and the Adopt a Christmas Grandpal initiative by Bridges to the Heart exemplifies this beautifully.

Bridges to the Heart is a registered non-profit organisation based in Petit Bourg. It is dedicated to fostering relationships with overlooked, vulnerable and under-served communities and populations in society through compassionate service, education and advocacy.

Dr Sasha Bernard, founder of the organisation, said, “Since our inception in 2013, we have been working on restoring the relational gap between the elderly and youth of our society.”

The idea of the initiative was born during the early days of the covid19 pandemic in 2020. As Bernard and Rayann Modeste-Leach, the organisation’s administrative director, explained, “At that time our main project was our flagship project – Adopt a Grandparent.

"However, with the government restrictions and just taking social responsibility, we stopped visiting the senior citizens’ homes with our (usual) monthly visits. We had to pivot and wanted to find a way to keep in contact with the residents, while still ensuring their health and safety.”

This led to the creation of Adopt a Grandpal – a play on the traditional penpal system with a holiday twist. Launched in July 2020, the overwhelming response encouraged a relaunch that December, establishing it as a Christmas tradition.

Now in its fourth year, the project continues to flourish.

Modeste-Leach explained, “The vibe of the project seemed a little more aligned to Christmas, though and having it as a seasonal project also helped us sustain it more easily. So we’ve kept it as a Christmas-time initiative, even more so that we have returned to ‘normal’ and are able to visit the homes once again.

“Each year, people are just as excited as they were the year before. The support hasn’t wavered, which is our most memorable highlight.”

How do you adopt a grandpal?

So what does the project consist of? She explained, “Participants 'adopt' grandpals – residents of senior citizens’ homes – by sending handwritten cards brimming with love, encouragement and festive cheer.

“We post lists of grandpals on our social media pages and people can select who they feel a connection with based on names, interests, or ages. People can choose any grandpal that they like and any number of grandpals. They do not have to make a request – they can just write to the grandpal(s) and drop off the letters at Shoeaholics locations.

“A lot of people wonder about what we mean by 'adopt.' We always have to be clear that no, you are not taking these residents into your home,” she added with a chuckle. “When you adopt a grandpal, it just means that this is the person or people that you have to connect with.”

Asked about the goals and objectives of the initiative, Modeste-Leach pointed out, “This initiative is much aligned to our overarching goal at Bridges to the Heart, and our objective is to get community members to send handwritten cards filled with love, positivity and cheer to seniors within residential group homes, providing them with love and encouragement.”

Bernard commented, “Writing a letter may seem small, but it can transform someone’s day – and even their life.”

Although only handwritten forms of love are requested, these often go beyond simple notes, with participants including small tokens like colouring books, makeup, plants or clothing, tailored to the grandpal’s interests (no food is shared).

Volunteers deliver the letters during the annual Christmas Road Trip, accompanied by local artistes (approximately 40 to 50 people) and parang groups to create a festive experience. “We also like to take the time to read at least one card/letter with each resident,” said Modeste-Leach.

Keen public support

The two said the initiative garnered tremendous support from the public from the time it was launched.

“We’ve continued the tradition annually, collecting over 5,000 cards, (approximately 1000 or less per year), and being able to fulfil the homes’ Christmas wish lists, filled with items that they need to improve the quality of services that they offer to these older adults.

"We are so blessed that the support has not wavered over the years,” said Modeste-Leach.

In fact each year ten new senior citizens’ homes are added to the organisation’s list of those where its projects are running.

The homes’ first introduction to Bridges to the Heart is through the Adopt a Grandpal initiative.

The matching of the grandpal is really up to the participants.

“We just love that they’re matched with whichever personal criteria they use to decide,” said Modeste-Leach. “The only thing we ensure is that no grandpal is left out. Our team has a system in place where we ensure that all grandpals get a minimum number of cards – even if it means that we have to gather all of our friends and spend hours writing cards to make up the numbers. Everything is a lime, so we make it fun.”

Deeper bonds

While many connections formed during the initiative are seasonal, the organisation encourages deeper bonds through its Adopt a Grandparent programme, which involves monthly visits to the ten homes that participated in the preceding year’s Adopt a Grandpal.

“That way, persons who would like to meet their grandpal face to face and didn’t get the opportunity to do so on the Christmas Road Trip have another chance,” explained Bernard. “People feel very connected to their grandpals, but honestly, without meeting them, it would be hard to maintain a relationship. Those who come with us on our monthly Adopt a Grandparent visits usually develop more sustained relationships.”

How to send your love

Looking ahead, the team envisions expanding Adopt a Christmas Grandpal to include every senior home across Trinidad and Tobago. They also aim to partner with more organisations and incorporate the initiative into school curriculums.

Asked how others can contribute or sponsor in the future, Bernard explained that participation is the greatest way to contribute.

“Donations of requested items are also welcome, based on the items that the homes request.

"As a non-profit organisation we are also always grateful when people contribute to us, to get the work done not just at Christmas time but throughout the year.”

As the December 2 deadline for submissions approaches, the team encourages all ages to participate. You can drop off your handwritten forms of love in the collection boxes at all Shoeaholics branches – Shoeaholics has been a key partner since the launch of the project.

Bernard sent out a heartfelt invitation to the public: “We live in a world that is often divided by differences, lacking love and compassion. Bridges to the Heart is a testament to the fact that empathy, understanding, and compassion can transform the way we relate to one another.

"Many claims have been made towards different things that can change your life: trust me when I say that volunteering with older adults is one of those things.

"Consider this your personal invitation to join us on our mission. All we require is a little of your time, some of your resources – and all of your heart.”

For more details visit Bridges to the Heart on Instagram or Facebook @bridgestotheheart.