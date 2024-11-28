Energy Ministry: Manatee project continues apace

Workers cut steel to signal the commencement of the local fabrication phase for the Manatee project. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy

TRINIDAD and Tobago has commenced the fabrication phase for the largest platform jacket to be made locally.

In a news release on November 28, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) said, "The Manatee project continues apace with a local content win for the largest platform jacket fabrication in Trinidad and Tobago."

It said, Shell, Mc Dermott and Trinidad Offshore Fabricators Unlimited (TOFCO) hosted a ceremonial simulation of steel cutting to signal the commencement of the local fabrication phase for the Manatee Project, at the TOFCO Yard, La Brea Industrial Estate on November 26.

The ministry said the local fabrication of jackets and piles (legs and supporting frame) for the Manatee Platform will kick-off in December 2024.

The Manatee Project commemorated the first steel cutting ceremony for its topside in July 2024, at Mc Dermott’s Altamira Fabrication Yard in Mexico, one week after the Final Investment Decision (FID) was made by Shell "demonstrating the fast pace at which the project is moving," the release said.

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young said, “This has been my third visit to the TOFCO yard in the last month to view fabrication projects that were a direct outcome of government policy and strategy coming together and the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will continue delivering world-class opportunities to La Brea, Point Fortin and other communities in Trinidad and Tobago.”

In 2019, a government-to-government agreement was made between government and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela allowing each country to independently develop its respective share of the Loran-Manatee field.

"Manatee is expected to start production in 2027 and once online, Manatee is expected to reach peak production of approximately 104,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (604 MMscf/d). The projected gas production will boost Trinidad and Tobago’s economy and earn foreign exchange though the utilisation of local services and hydrocarbon exports," the release said.

Adam Lowmass, senior vice president and country chair, Shell said, “At Shell, we are proud to partner with professional organisations like Mc Dermott and TOFCO. We are confident that the Manatee Jacket will be completed on time and with high quality of craftsmanship and look forward to bringing this project online for TT.”

TOFCO general manager Javed Mohammed noted the work ahead and the positive relationship between government and the project’s stakeholders.

He said, “The journey ahead will be filled with challenges, but it is through our collaboration and perseverance that we will turn these challenges into opportunities for growth and success as we set new standards in offshore construction."

Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for La Brea Stephen Mc Clashie, Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards, Jorge Chapa, country manager Mexico, Mc Dermott; Asgar Ali, director, TOFCO, were also present.