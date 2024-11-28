Consumer Affairs Division shares shopping tips for the holidays

Giselle Phipps-Harbin and her son Javaughn, shop for Christmas decorations at Wonderful World, Westmall, on November 27. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) of the Trade and Industry Ministry is reminding holiday shoppers to be cautious and informed as they take advantage of seasonal deals.

A media statement on November 28 from the division emphasised the need for people to remain vigilant and proactive owing to merchants ramping up promotions during this busy time of year.

CAD offered several tips to stay safe while shopping, such as encouraging people to shop online.

The statement said online shoppers should exercise extra caution, as fraudsters increasingly use fake profiles, fraudulent listings, and deceptive websites to exploit unsuspecting buyers.

“Verify websites and social media marketers/ sellers. Look out for secure website indicators (such as https) and validate sellers through trusted reviews and their activity history,” the statement said.

CAD also suggested that people use secure payment methods and document all transactions.

“Opt for payment options that allow for refunds in the event of a dispute. Avoid direct bank transfers or unsecured payment methods. Keep copies of emails, receipts, and purchase confirmations as proof of transactions.”

When shopping in person, CAD encourages people to ask questions for clarification on return policies, warranties, and product details before completing a purchase.

The statement said people should know their rights, adding under the Adverse Trade Practices Order 2000, merchants cannot enforce or display policies stating: “No Refund,” “No Exchange,” No Refund on Sale Items.”

“Whether online or in person, remember that you have the right to seek redress if items are sold which are defective or misrepresented,” the statement said.

“For the 2023-2024 fiscal period, CAD successfully processed 610 complaints, which resulted in $2,604,686.16 returned to consumers.”

In addition to consumer redress and protection, CAD said it has escalated its outreach efforts to proactively educate and empower consumers by hosting several in-person presentations for members of the public at supermarket locations across the country.

This exercise included scheduled lecture sessions and other outreach activities planned with external stakeholders.

CAD said it remains committed to protecting and educating consumers during the busy holiday period and beyond.

Anyone who has encountered challenges with a purchase can call CAD’s toll-free phone line at 800-4277 on Mondays to Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm.

People are encouraged to follow its social media handles for more tips and updates.