Trinidad and Tobago grouped with USA for Concacaf Beach Soccer Champs

Trinidad and Tobago men's beach soccer team will compete at the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships, in the Bhamas from March 11-16, 2025. - TTFA Media/File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago's men's beach soccer team have been grouped with defending champions USA for the 2025 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship which will be held at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau, Bahamas from March 11-16, 2025.

The draw was confirmed by Concacaf on November 26, with TT also drawn with Panama and the hosts Bahamas in group B. The other group will feature Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and the 2023 Concacaf runners-up Mexico.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals which are scheduled for March 15, with the two finalists earning their spots for the 2025 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup which will be held in Seychelles from May 1-11.

TT will begin their campaign against the three-time champs US on March 11, before playing Panama and the Bahamas on March 12 and 13 respectively.

Groups for 2025 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship:

>

Group A: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico.

Group B: Bahamas, Panama, TT, USA.