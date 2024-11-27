Mayor: Wrecking resumes in Port of Spain

Onlookers watch as a vehicle is towed away on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

PORT of Spain City Corporation officials are warning drivers that wrecking in Port of Spain has resumed.

Speaking after the Corporation’s monthly statutory meeting on November 27, mayor Chinua Alleyne said indiscriminate parking in the capital is a problem and needs to be addressed.

City Police Supt Glen Charles explained the wreckers had not been not operating, as they were being repaired. But he said the repairs had been completed and wrecking resumed from November 25.

Charles said the wreckers are focusing on downtown Port of Spain, Ariapita Avenue and environs.

He said towed cars will be taken to Dock Road near MovieTowne, but added there are plans to acquire a spot near South Quay soon to make it easier for drivers to retrieve their cars.

>

At the meeting, the corporation also approved a vending plan for Charlotte Street.

Based on reports from engineers, police and the public health department, the council approved roadside vending from Thursday-Sunday for the first two weeks of December.

For the week December 17-24, vendors will be allowed on the street every day.