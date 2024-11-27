7 cops on misbehaviour charge to reappear in court in February 2025

- File photo

A HIGH COURT Master has issued summonses for the seven police officers accused of extorting Sangre Grande businessmen to reappear on misbehaviour charges in February 2025.

The summonses for the seven were issued by Master Shabiki Cazabon on November 27, a day after the police said the relaying of charges to face new charges of misconduct over a week after they were discharged. The relaying of charges against the seven was announced in a press release from the police service.

The seven, who are yet to be served, will reappear before a master on February 21, 2025.

Newsday understands attorneys for at least three of the officers complained that the police used the wrong approach by relaying the charges and not abiding by provisions of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (Amendment) (AJIPA), amending previous legislation, now requiring an appeal to the Court of Appeal as the sole avenue for challenging a discharge under Section 24.

In its release on November 26, the police said the decision to reinstitute charges was based on advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said, “The re-laying of these charges demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that justice is served. The TTPS will continue to work closely with the office of the DPP to ensure the proper determination of these matters.”

In April 2023, the officers—Inspector Deyal Ramlakhan, acting Corporal Saheed Khan, Constables Cleon Smith, Davanan Ragbir, Macai Joseph, Jason O’Souna, and Special Reserve Police (SRP) Rayon Charles—were charged with misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.

The charges arose from a probe that was launched after a video allegedly depicting police officers seizing a quantity of cash from a Sangre Grande business went viral.

Ramlakhan, Khan, and Ragbir were accused of misappropriating $27,693 from a business; Ramlakhan, Joseph, and SRP Smith were accused of misappropriating $12,297; Smith and Ragbir were charged with conspiring to make false statements accusing the victims in an illegal gaming investigation; Ramlakhan, Ragbir, Smith, and Charles were charged with misappropriating $38,500. The officers maintained their innocence since being charged.

On November 18, High Court Master Sarah De Silva dismissed the charges based on the failure of the prosecution to meet court orders, present crucial evidence, and ensure the attendance of key witnesses. The discharge of the seven and seven others days later sparked heated debate and led to the initiation of two probes by the police service and the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Harewood-Christopher also announced that she had commenced disciplinary action against three officers who were involved in probing their colleagues and charging them.