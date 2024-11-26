Social sector research ethics committee established

UWI deputy principal Prof Derek Chadee. -

THE Ministry of Social Development and the University of the West Indies (UWI) St Augustine campus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a research ethics committee for the social sector.

The signing took place at the office of the Campus principal earlier in November, a UWI release said.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Lenor Baptiste-Simmons said ethical research is the cornerstone of scientific integrity and this committee will serve as an independent advisory body tasked with reviewing social research proposals to ensure they meet recognised ethical standards.

As researchers, she continued, the committee members are not only tasked with producing knowledge, but also upholding the dignity, rights, and welfare of the individuals and communities involved in their studies. It is essential, therefore, to ensure that research does not cause harm, but rather contributes positively to societal well-being.

Deputy principal Prof Derek Chadee said, “this MoU symbolises our joint commitment to advancing research ethics within the social sector, underscoring a shared vision where integrity, transparency, and accountability are the foundations of every study conducted to inform our national development.”

He added that in this partnership with the ministry a decisive step was taken towards creating an environment in which ethical research not only serves as a safeguard for the rights of participants but also as a powerful catalyst for sustainable development, social equity, and public trust.

The creation of the committee is part of broader efforts of the Inter-Ministerial Research Council which co-ordinates the national social research agenda, the release said.

Responsibilities of the committee include:

* Reviewing research proposals to assess compliance with ethical principles and guidelines.

* Evaluating research design, methodology, data-collection procedures, and any steps taken to protect the rights, privacy, and safety of participants.

* Providing recommendations to ensure that research activities do not pose potential harm to individuals, communities, or the environment.

* Offering guidance on best practices in research ethics, ensuring that research contributes to the public good while maintaining high standards of integrity and respect for participants.

The council was reconstituted in March 2022 and its mandate includes a wide range of activities designed to strengthen social research capabilities across TT.

Furthermore, the core responsibilities of the council include development of the social sector research agenda, conducting environmental scans to identify critical research gaps, creating a database of social research, facilitating information-sharing through a social sector research information system, and strengthening research capacities within government agencies and the social sector at large.

By partnering with university, the ministry aims to foster a culture of ethical research that aligns with international standards while addressing social issues in TT, the release said.