'Big Foot', 'Chubby', shot dead in Petit Valley, Santa Cruz

- File photo

AS of April 11, the murder toll stands at 110, following the fatal shootings of two men in separate incidents.

So far for April, there have been 12 murders: four less than the comparative period in 2024. Despite the slight reduction, the year-to-date total remains concerning. At this point in 2024, there were 157 recorded killings, compared to 110 for 2025, to date.

In the first incident, Omari "Big Foot" St Rose, 31, of Petit Valley, was shot and killed on April 10.

According to reports, around 5 pm, officers on patrol in the area were alerted by the Police Command Centre about a shooting nearby. Officers went to Matches Lane, located off Hummingbird Circular and Simeon Road.

On arrival, they saw a white Honda car reversing erratically out of Matches Lane. The car was stopped and found to be driven by the victim’s brother, Jabari “One Foot” St Rose. The victim’s mother was also in the car and told officers Omari was shot and they were trying to take him to the St James Hospital.

>

Omari, who was about five feet, nine inches tall and weighed around 200 pounds, had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

Police escorted the vehicle to the hospital, where Omari was pronounced dead on arrival at 5.20 pm by Dr Armarita Ramharack-Singh. The deceased was later taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for a post-mortem.

Crime scene investigators recovered seven spent 9mm shells marked S&B 9x19 21, along with five deformed projectiles.

In the second incident, Rawle “Chubby” Jordan, a 42-year-old watchman at the Chiquito Water Treatment Plant in Upper Santa Cruz, was also shot and killed on April 10.

Police on patrol in the district were contacted by the command centre, which told them residents have reported hearing gunshots at the treatment plant compound along Chiquito Street.

When officers arrived they found Jordan on the ground on his back. He was described as a male of African descent, wearing a cream-coloured T-shirt and grey joggers.

Officers said he had gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, right arm and upper right chest. The district medical officer arrived, examined the body, and pronounced him dead. His body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre for a post-mortem.

Crime scene investigators recovered seven 9mm spent shells from various manufacturers, including SIG, TECH, CBC, GFL, and S&B. One projectile was also retrieved.