Hosein, Al-Rawi dispute claims of election contracts

UNC Barataria/San Juan candidate Saddam Hosein. - File photo

UNC Barataria/San Juan candidate Saddam Hosein has claimed the PNM may be using state resources to help it win the April 28 general election.

He called for an investigation into this matter as he made these allegations at a news conference on April 11.

In response, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said he has no evidence to substantiate the claims which Hosein made.

Before making his claim, Hosein said, "I can neither be bought or I can neither be intimidated."

He claimed the UNC received information that the Rural Development Corporation (RDC), which reports to the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry, sent a letter in or around April 2 to PNM candidates in certain marginal constituencies.

Hosein said this letter asked them to recommend the award of contracts for certain work to be done in these areas. He claimed the RDC was engaged in micro-procurement which involved the award of contracts less than $75,000

Hosein identified pot hole patching, site infrastructure for local economic zones, park refurbishment and painting as some of the work in question.

"Why is the RDC asking PNM candidates, especially in the marginal areas to recommend the award of contracts for works to be done in particular electoral districts and communities?"

He expressed concern these alleged actions were taking place two weeks away from election day. Hosein claimed the PNM was using state resources to win the election.

"That is absolutely inappropriate and borders on illegality."

He said this "warrants a full and comprehensive investigation by the Integrity Commission, the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and also the Office of the Procurement Regulator."

Hosein claimed three companies received most of the contracts in question, had the same people who served on the boards of each of these companies and were owned by one person with links to senior government officials.

"One family gets $70 million worth of contracts."

He said one official attended a wedding of this person.

Hosein claimed another person associated with these companies purchased a vehicle that was formerly owned by another senior government. He said the UNC is receiving information on other matters and will speak about them in due course.

In a subsequent interview, Al-Rawi said Hosein's claims come 15 days before the election.

"I am acutely aware that we are at the height of the political silly season."

He observed Hosein has been very active in his efforts to retain Barataria/San Juan for the UNC.

"Mr Hosein is very weary from his campaign."

Al-Rawi cautioned Hosein not to let his election fatigue cause him to confuse this government with the former UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government and what "friends and associates" of the PP were allowed to do.

He said the RDC is run by a board of directors which ensures there is full compliance with the law.

Al-Rawi added while he is the RDC's line minister, he has no role in its affairs.

He said the micro-procurement which Hosein referred to is an aspect of public procurement legislation passed under the PNM that eliminates situations which previously prevented smaller contractors from being able to bid for certain types of projects.

While he has not seen any of the documents which Hosein referred to, Al-Rawi said he will await receipt of those documents and reserves the right to reply when he does.