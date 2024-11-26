Rambally calls for more police patrols in Chaguanas after home invasion

Dinesh Rambally -

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally is calling on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to implement more patrols in the area following another home invasion.

In a statement on November 25, Rambally said three attackers entered the home of a Charlieville businessman and terrified and assaulted his family at 3 am that day.

While he praised the police’s “prompt response,” he said the assailants were still at large.

Rambally added, “As we approach the Christmas season, I urge the TT Police Service (TTPS) to increase police patrols in our Chaguanas areas. We must ensure that our neighbourhoods are safe and that our residents can enjoy the festive season without fear."

He said that the victims of the home invasion had asked if three CCTV cameras could assist with the investigation.

“As of now, despite their pleas as to whether footage/information which can assist in bringing the criminals to justice remains unclear.

“I am therefore calling upon the TTPS to ensure that these resources are utilised effectively to solve the crimes committed and enhance the community’s safety.”

On November 8, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland spoke of joint police and army patrols in Chagaunas and San Fernando during walkabouts in the areas.

He said said the joint patrols were part of a ramped-up initiative that would extend into the first quarter of 2025 to address the nation’s crime challenges.

“We find that the challenges we face in the ministry do not allow anyone to sit any longer in an office. I certainly will not be sitting in an office. I am going on the ground. The battle would not be won in office alone.”

He added that he was not interfering with the officers’ day-to-day operations and was there to give support.

Scotland said he had held meetings with the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce and the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce, focusing on crime-reduction strategies and law-enforcement collaboration.

He underscored that those efforts were part of a larger, long-term plan that had been in the works for months.

“The feeling of safety is something that we have to engender. We have to give the public a sense of comfort and that we are doing something. I feel if the public sees this (joint patrol), they will get that sense of comfort.”

He said while serious crimes are down, sometimes murders are so harrowing that they create psychological effects on people.