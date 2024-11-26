Police seize firearm, ammunition, arrest 15

- File photo

THE police seized a firearm, several rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cannabis during operations in Port of Spain and Tobago divisions on November 22.

In a release, the police service said between 2-4 pm on November 22, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) were at the Charford Court Plannings. Searches were done on the ground floors and stairwell areas of buildings A, B, C, and F.

On the fifth floor of one of the buildings, an officer searched a plastic bag concealed in a flowerpot and discovered a P80 Glock firearm fitted with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition.

On the same day, officers of the IATF and the Guard and Emergency Branch conducted anti-crime operations in Tobago in the Crown Point, Shirvan Road, and Scarborough districts between 10 am-5 pm.

A search of a bushy area along Robert Street, Bon Accord, led to the discovery and seizure of 297 grammes of cannabis hidden in a bag among the bushes.

>

The team then conducted a roadblock exercise along the Claude Noel Highway, issuing ten fixed-penalty notices for various traffic offences.

On November 21 and 22, the police arrested 15 men during a warrant exercise in the southern division.

In a release, the police service said, the exercise took place between 10 am on November 21 and 5 am on November 22, and covered several areas including Princes Town, Guapo, Gasparillo, Moruga, San Fernando, Debe, Marabella, and St Mary’s station districts.

During the exercise, 14 men, aged between 27 and 56, were arrested on affiliation warrants, while one 45-year-old man was detained on a time- allowed commitment warrant.