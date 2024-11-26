Nyssa Pierre no longer CWI communications manager

Former Cricket West Indies communications and media manager Nyssa Pierre. - (via CWI Media)

Trinidadian Nyssa Pierre's short stint as the Cricket West Indies' (CWI) communications and media manager has come to an end, as she confirmed her exit from the organisation after just under three months in the role.

Pierre, who has over 15 years of experience in regional and international strategic communications and public relations roles, took to social media on Tuesday to share the latest developments.

"It was a short innings, but today I announce my departure from CWI," Pierre said, in a Facebook post.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to continue my contributions to the regional and international cricket landscape in my brief time at the organisation.

"I remain in service to the region through my ongoing work in international development and government advisory. I sincerely wish all the West Indies teams I had the pleasure to work with all the best ahead."

>

On August 27, CWI announced Pierre as the cricket body's new communications and media manager. Pierre was based at the CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and she officially began her stint in September.

Pierre's appointment was endorsed by then CWI CEO Johnny Grave, who felt the former was the ideal person to take up the role after the regional body's transparent and competitive recruitment process.

The contract of CWI's former media and PR manager Philip Spooner, came to an end early in 2024. Spooner also served as the media operations manager for the International Cricket Council Men's 2024 Twenty/20 World Cup.

Newsday contacted CWI president Kishore Shallow for comment on Pierre's departure, but up to press time, there was no response.