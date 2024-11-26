North East pupils get a boost from Ocean of Words

Arrow tutor Marlon Lazarus with pupils at the Ocean Trivia booth. -

Over 200 pupils from a dozen primary schools across the North East Education District were transported to the Toco Regional Complex for the Literacy Day extravaganza hosted by Woodside Energy Trinidad and Tobago and the Arrow Foundation.

The event featured literacy-focused games, arts and craft, storytelling, face painting and other activities.

Held under the theme Ocean of Words, the event was endorsed by the Ministry of Education. It accomplished one of the goals in the ongoing partnership between Woodside and Arrow aimed at enhancing the academic performance and overall comportment of the pupils across the north east community, a media release said.

Senior advisor, corporate affairs, Woodside Energy TT, Sheldon Narine, said in the release, “The results of this literacy programme have been excellent, and the students are responding well to the use of technology in guided self-learning.

“Today is about rewarding their hard work and emphasising the fact that learning can be fun.

He said the literacy training has already impacted over 350 pupils across the community and the feedback from parents and staff was “extremely positive.”

Pupils received chits for participation, which they were able to trade in for books at the Book Land booth at the event on November 12.

Among the booths was Nature Seekers which raised awareness on environmental issues. It presented a puppet show that underlined its key focus on sea turtle conservation, which was a huge hit with pupils, the release said.

Giving feedback, principal of Rampanalgas Government Primary School Nainah Ali said in the release, “These students face several challenges that were exacerbated by the covid19 pandemic, causing them to fall further behind. Thankfully, Woodside and Arrow intervened three years ago and since then, the transformation has been remarkable. Driven by the Arrow tutors, teachers and parents, this intervention allowed the pupils to navigate a pathway towards attaining their full potential. The impact of this programme is reflected in the hundreds of successful students that are being empowered to learn, grow and achieve their best.”

Ali noted apart from the Arrow training, Woodside had donated over 150 computer tablets to pupils across the region during the pandemic. She said the Arrow teacher-training component is empowering schools to be able to administer the literacy training in a manner that will benefit an even greater cross-section of the pupils, the release said

In summarising the event, Arrow managing director Christopher Bonterre said, “Today serves to reiterate the shared commitment to all the pupils across this community.

The support from Woodside Energy is creating opportunities that these schools and students never believed possible. We look forward to continuing the project in 2025, including expanding the reach through additional teacher training to become Arrow tutors.