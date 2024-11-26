Natasha Laggan: Preserving Trinidad and Tobago's cuisine, one recipe at a time

Natasha Laggan, widely known for her channel Trini Cooking with Natasha, has become a household name for food enthusiasts worldwide. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Earlier this month, Trinidad and Tobago’s Natasha Laggan had the honour of attending her first private YouTube event in Miami, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammy Music Awards.

Laggan was among a group of influencers personally invited by YouTube to take part in its Creator Collective Meetup, a highlight of the YouTube Music Party in Miami. The event took place on November 12, at Club Graza in Wynwood, Miami.

At 41, Laggan, widely known for her channel Trini Cooking with Natasha, has become a household name for food enthusiasts worldwide. Originally from Couva, she moved to the US in 2009 after marrying.

Today, she is celebrated not only as a home cook but as a cultural ambassador for TT’s rich culinary heritage, driven by her mission to document, recreate and share authentic flavours with a global audience.

>

Reflecting on her invitation to YouTube’s private event, Laggan shared her delight: “When I got the invitation, I was really excited. Every week, YouTube sends us opportunities to attend events across the US.

"One of them was an all-expenses-paid trip to the Paris Olympics, but I couldn’t go, because it was during my son’s school time. When the invitation came for the Miami Latin Grammy Music Awards party, I said I definitely had to go.

"It was amazing to see and meet so many influencers – especially Latin influencers. It was so nice of YouTube to host that event. I totally loved it; it was such a great experience.”

Laggan is also part of exclusive content creator groups on YouTube and TikTok, where she participates in boot camps, training sessions, and other activities to refine her craft.

“I get weekly opportunities, but cannot attend all of them due to personal commitments.”

Laggan had a childhood love for cooking, inspired by shows like Caribbean Flavours with Newsday contributor Wendy Rahamut and B Smith with Style.

“I always loved cooking and wished to be like them one day,” she said.

In October 2015, encouraged by her friends Jamie and Lisa, who often sought her recipe guidance, as well as her cousin Richard, who suggested YouTube as a platform, Laggan launched her channel, intentionally crafted to focus on cooking and lifestyle, drawing inspiration from the shows that captivated her during childhood.

In November 2015, just after starting it, Laggan discovered she was pregnant. Despite the challenges, she persevered.

>

“When my son was born prematurely and in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), I spent every day at the hospital for a month. At night, I’d come home and still record. Even after he came home, I kept going. I’m a driven, hardworking person and a big dreamer.”

Initially, her channel was named Cooking with Natasha, but she later added “Trini” to emphasise her roots. “Someone suggested using the word ‘Trini’ to make it easier for people searching for Trini content to find me. It was a brilliant idea – it worked!”

Though growth was slow – 1,000 followers in two years – her passion kept her motivated.

“I just loved what I was doing.”

Today, with over 297,000 followers and over 2,000 videos, her persistence has led to collaborations and recognition on an international scale.

Her first video was of making pone, where she didn’t show herself on camera.

“At first, I thought I had to show myself, but then I saw videos where others didn’t, so I tried that,” she recalled. Gradually, she began appearing on camera, though it took years to build her confidence.

Laggan is known for seasonal recipes for occasions like Easter, Eid, Divali, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. She also shares everyday meals she prepares for her family, ensuring variety and authenticity.

“I try to post different content. If I repeat a recipe, it’s usually seasonal or because someone requested an update,” she said.

>

Her inspiration comes from dining out, friends, family, and viewer requests.

“Sometimes I taste something and challenge myself to recreate it. If I test a recipe and don’t like it, I won’t post it.”

In 2022, Forbes, the American business magazine, named Laggan the Caribbean’s Top Food Influencer.

Reflecting on this milestone, she said, “When I got the e-mail, I was blown away. I didn’t know they would name the article the way they did, but I was so excited. It helped me leverage many deals and gave me credibility.”

This year, she was featured twice in the New York Times –once for the history of doubles (thanks to Puerto Rican chef, Von Diaz) and another time for her black forest cake recipe (thanks to reporter Priya Krishna).

Earlier this year, she wrote an article for National Geographic UK under the section, Food Tours in Trinidad.

As a brand ambassador for Karibbean Flavours and Big Green Egg, Laggan aligns her content with their values while maintaining her authentic style.

“I have the freedom to create without restrictions.”

She is currently developing Thanksgiving and Christmas recipes for AMCO while also working on her much-anticipated cookbook.

>

Laggan’s ability to simplify traditional recipes while preserving authenticity sets her apart.

“My mission is to document authentic recipes so they remain for generations. Many people tell me they use my channel to learn to cook or teach their children – that makes me so happy,” she said.

Challenges remain.

“The Trini community can be harsh; some don’t like seeing recipes changed,” she admitted. But she uses negativity as motivation.

“These are my recipes. Negativity pushes me to do more and better.”

Her husband plays a crucial role in her success, assisting with recording and decision-making. Together, they raise their young son while building her growing brand. She also credits her success to her parents, whose strict upbringing instilled in her the commitment and dedication that define her today.

Laggan has been invited to prestigious events like the Food Network’s Food and Wine Grand Tasting and the South Beach Seafood Festival.

“Opportunities don’t just come to me –I’m always working toward something,” she said, crediting her brand manager for ensuring her image remains professional.

In the coming year, she plans to collaborate internationally while continuing to preserve and promote Trinbagonian cuisine.

>

Her advice to aspiring Caribbean influencers: “Pursue your passion. Everyone cooks differently, so your recipes will be unique. Focus on your craft and use negativity as fuel.”

Laggan never imagined she would have had so many opportunities.

"But I work hard for them, and I’m grateful every day.”

At the end of her hectic days, she cherishes relaxing with her husband, playing online all-fours, or watching Netflix. Through it all, her passion for TT cuisine remains her driving force.