Japan lauds Trinidad and Tobago's Bonsai Society

Japan's ambassador Yutaka Matsubara, second from left and Mrs Matsubara, left, with Dawn Atherton and Peter Lennard, president of the Bonsai Society of TT. -

Japanese ambassador Yutaka Matsubara hosted a ceremony and reception to present the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to the Bonsai Society of TT.

The commendation recognises the Bonsai Society's outstanding contributions to promoting Japanese culture and the art of bonsai within TT, a media release said.

Since its establishment in 1993, the Bonsai Society has played a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange and enhancing the understanding of bonsai as a living art form, the release said.

In his welcome address on November 15, Matsubara acknowledged the dedication of the society, which has made remarkable strides in promoting and disseminating bonsai culture throughout TT.

He expressed gratitude for its efforts in strengthening the cultural ties between Japan and TT. He proposed the society collaborate with the TT government to participate in the International Horticultural Green Expo 2027 in Yokohama, Japan, the release said.

Director of the Horticultural Services Division in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Nyasha Akiibua-Granger gave congratulatory remarks on behalf of the government to the Bonsai Society.

President of the Bonsai Society Peter Lennard accepted the award and thanked Japan's government for the recognition of the efforts of the Bonsai Society.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, acknowledging their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and its partners, the release said.

This recognition aims to highlight the importance of cultural initiatives and encourage further collaboration between Japan and TT.