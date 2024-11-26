Heritage commissions new steam generator

Heritage CEO Erik Keskula.

HERITAGE PETROLEUM Co Ltd on November 22 said it had commissioned a steam generator “aimed at significantly improving oil recovery in the Forest Reserve area.”

This represents a major step forward in our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and maximising resource extraction,” Heritage said in a news release on November 22.

It added, The steam will be injected into the oil reservoir, reducing the viscosity of the heavy crude oil, and enabling it to flow more easily to the production wells.

Steam injection, Heritage said, is a proven enhanced oil recovery technique that has been successfully implemented in various Heritage operated fields.

“We are excited to restart steam injection in Forest Reserve,” said Erik Keskula, Heritage Petroleum’s chief executive officer.

“The commissioning of the steam generator underscores our dedication to utilising solutions to increase production and ensure the sustainable development of our resources.”

Heritage chairman Michael Quamina said, “Heritage is committed to finding more resources, while maximising production through the use of enhanced oil recovery techniques.”

The restart of the steam flood is expected to boost oil recovery rates in the coming months and extend the life of the oil field, the release said.

This project, it added, demonstrates Heritage’s commitment to responsible growth and investment in technologies that drive value for Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector while supporting the nation’s economic progress.