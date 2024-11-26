Boy, 13, among five in Tobago court

High Court Master Sarah De Silva -

FIVE people, including a minor, appeared in court in Tobago over the last week for varying offences, including robbery with violence, robbery with aggravation, and larceny.

Kody Bailey, 21, of Mt St George, was charged with robbery with violence, malicious wounding, common assault and possession of ammunition which occurred in the district on November 11, 2024.

He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail when he appeared before Master Sarah De Silva, on November 22.

Bailey was charged with the offences by WPC Foster Bernard of the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Jaheim Greig, 19, of Mt St George, was charged with larceny dwelling house and housebreaking and larceny, which occurred in September and October 2024.

He appeared before De Silva on November 22, 2024 and pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny dwelling house.

Greig was sentenced to three months’ hard labour.

He also pleaded guilty to the charge of housebreaking and larceny and the matter was postponed for sentencing.

PC Balfour and PC James, both of Scarborough CID laid the charges.

Desearn James, 44, of Coral Gardens, Buccoo, was charged with larceny when he appeared before De Silva on November 22.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $75,000 bail with surety.

James was charged by WPC Barton of Shirvan Road CID.

Mossiah Villafana, 23, of La Brea, was charged with robbery with aggravation, which occurred at a jewellery store in Lowlands in August.

He was not called upon to plead when he appeared before De Silva. He was denied bail.

The charge was laid by WPC Cunningham of Shirvan Road CID.

And a 13-year-old boy of Tobago was charged with store breaking and larceny which occurred on November 17 in Crown Point.

He appeared before Master Jack and pleaded guilty to the charge. The minor is awaiting sentencing.

PC Ferguson of Shirvan Road CID laid the charge.