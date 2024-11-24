Pan prodigy Jadon Mollineaux

AT just two years old, Jadon Mollineaux picked up his first pair of sticks and began learning notes on the steelpan. Under the guidance of his grandfather, Edwin Mollineaux, Jadon quickly developed his pan-playing skills.

His mother, Tahira James told Newsday, “His grandmother said he would always stand up in front the pan and play. He’d say ‘I know what I doing.’

“He first started with a song they made up for him, so every time he gave them trouble they would play the song, ‘Jadon, Jadon behave yourself.’ and that was the first song he learned to play.”

Now nine years old, Jadon’s passion for steelpan has only increased. In March, a video of Jadon playing The Power of Love by Celine Dion at his aunt’s wedding went viral on social media, amassing over a million views.

“As a gift to her, I asked his grandfather to teach him the song. The photographer that was there took a video and posted it and it got over one million views.

“Everybody was so shocked to see his performance and that was his first performance in front of a crowd.

When Newsday spoke to Jadon on his birthday on November 19, he expressed his excitement over the virality of the video.

“It make me feel very proud because my performance was very good.”

He said his friends and teachers at school commended him on his outstanding performance.

“Now with school he don’t have as much time to practise,” his mother said.

“But when we go by them (his grandparents) or visit on holidays his grandpa would teach him new songs and you wouldn’t believe within the few hours we’re there he would pick up a good few lines.”

When Newsday asked Jadon about his remarkable ability to memorise the songs his grandfather teaches him he said he doesn’t write anything down.

“It’s all in my head.”

The pan prodigy says he plans to continue playing and hope to one day teach others how to play steelpan the way his grandfather taught him.