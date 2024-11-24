Family of murdered Rousillac man begs police to solve case

Linley Parahoo, left, and Margaret Girdyharrysingh, are calling on the police to solve Mohan's murder. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

TWO months after Mohan Girdharrysingh's decomposing body was found with gunshot injuries to the back of his neck in Rousillac, his friends and relatives are calling on the police to act and catch his killer.

Relatives are convinced he was killed by someone he knew and pleaded with the police to solve the case.

Linley Parahoo, Girdharrysingh's close friend, said the village of Sundarsingh Trace, Rousillac, believes, “There is sufficient information that could lead to evidence, but the police are not doing their jobs.

“We want justice, we want closure,” Parahoo said during a candlelight vigil and thanksgiving service at the Rousillac home of Girdharrysingh's aunt Margaret Girdharrysingh on November 22.

Margaret told the Newsday that her nephew's decomposing body was found on September 26, at Heritage Road, Sobo Village, Rousillac, four days after he went missing.

Parahoo said when they called the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region Three to get a status update, the family was told they were waiting on the investigator from La Brea.

“We don't even know who the investigator is or what kind of investigation is being conducted because no one has been held.”

Margaret said the thanksgiving was to ask God to take control of the investigation to keep the matter in focus.

Both Margaret and Parahoo said the circumstances of the murder were very strange and mysterious.

They explained that on the night he went missing on September 22, he was seen on their cameras leaving the area alone, wearing clothes he usually wore to go hunting.

“The funny thing is he is not a lawbreaker and knowing hunting season was not opened, it is strange that he would be dressed as though he was going hunting,” his aunt said.

She said Girdharrysingh was mortally afraid of the dark, snakes, and other creatures in the forest.

“He was not a real hunter. If the boys (his friends) were going for a run during the day and sometimes the night, he would join them.”

Parahoo added that he had a crew he usually went hunting with and they all said he did not go with them that night, that they did not go hunting that night.

“The big question is who killed him and why. He never had any bad blood with anyone. He was not involved in drugs or anything illegal, but somebody killed him.

“We don't know if it was deliberate or accidental and would very much like the person who killed him or anyone who knows who killed him, to come forward and give the family closure.

“Somebody knows what happened. He would not have gone hunting with a stranger. It is not somebody from outside who killed him. We believe he was killed by someone he knew.”

She said her nephew, who was unmarried and had no children, was a kind, gentle, happy man who loved to cook, lime and help others, old and young.

Open Bible pastor Brian Solomon who led the thanksgiving service reminded those in attendance that vengeance was the Lord's and not theirs.

Commenting on the escalating incidents of crime and violence sweeping the country, which he attributed to factors including joblessness, and rising cost of living, Solomon said neither politicians, economists or doctors can cure this epidemic.

Candles were lit on either side of the road at the top of Sundarsingh Trace and a placard with Girdharrysingh's photograph was strapped to the street sign.