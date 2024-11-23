Tobago Day 2024 celebrations begin

THA employees celebrate Tobago Day on November 22. -

TOBAGO DAY celebrations got under way on November 22 with a motorcade throughout the Tobago West constituency. The motorcade will make its way through Tobago East on November 23.

Tobago Day is celebrated annually on December 4 to commemorate the re-establishment of the Tobago House of Assembly on December 4, 1980.

Next on the agenda to celebrate Tobago Day is an Inter-Division Triathlon on November 29 at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

The THA Sports and Family Day will be held on November 30 at the Buccoo Integrated Facility.

There will be a Chocolate and Mud J'Ouvert on December 1 at Lure Cocoa Estate, Goldsborough.

>

The official Tobago Day on December 4 will begin with the customary thanksgiving service at Lambeau Church if God, followed by the Tobago Day Awards at 6.30pm. The awards honour Tobagonians in several spheres, including sport, entrepreneurship, education, public service and culture, to name a few.

Young people will get their say on the island's affairs on December 5 at the Youth Plenary, Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, 1.30pm.

On December 6, the Chief Secretary's art competition and prize-giving ceremony will be held. The finals of the community all-fours competition will take place on December 8.

A Tobago Fashion First: Opulence Enhances (December 14) and History and Heritage event, at a date to be announced, will bring the curtains down on celebrations.