Pensioner dies in fire in Pleasantville home

The burnt ruins of the home of pensioner Kenneth “Hawkeye” Lewis, 75, of Blitz Village, Pleasantville, San Fernando. Lewis, who lived alone, died in the house fire early on November 23. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A 75-year-old pensioner from Blitz Village, Pleasantville, San Fernando died in a fire that completely destroyed his wooden home early on November 23.

The house, which was not wired for electricity, is believed to have caught fire from a candle left unattended, police said.

Residents were alerted shortly before 6 am when the fire broke out and notified both police and fire officers.

Acting FSO Barnett and his team from the Mon Repos Fire Station (south headquarters) successfully contained the flames, preventing them from spreading to nearby homes. However, Kenneth "Hawkeye" Lewis' house and all its contents were lost in the blaze.

Fire officers found Lewis' body inside the burned structure. He lived alone.

A neighbour said he last saw Lewis alive around 10 pm on November 22 when he dropped off dinner.

PCs Jogie and Superville, of the Mon Repos Police Station, were among the first responders.

DMO Dr Balkissoon ordered the body to be taken to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital pending an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.