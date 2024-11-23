New PSC chairman: Police accountability my main priority

NEW PSC: Newly sworn-in members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) are, from left, Ethel Hector-Berkeley, Annika Fritz-Browne, chairman Wendell Wallace, President Christine Kangaloo, Roger Babooram and reappointed PSC member Ian Kevin Ramdhanie at President's House, St Ann's on Friday. PHOTO BY FAITH AYOUNG - Faith Ayoung

Newly sworn-in chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Dr Wendell Wallace is promising to prioritise accountability within the TTPS, emphasising it must start at the executive level and have a trickle-down effect throughout the service.

Police accountability is now under scrutiny after 12 police officers walked free when two unrelated cases – one involving seven officers charged with extortion and the other case being five on bribery charges – collapsed earlier in the week after police prosecutors failed to adhere to court-imposed instructions to prosecute the matters.

Wallace and the rest of the new commission was sworn-in on November 22 at President's House, St Ann's.

The commission comprises chairman Wallace, new members Annika Fritz-Browne, Roger Babooram and Ethel Hector-Berkeley and reappointed member Ian Kevin Ramdhanie.

Wallace, a former police officer with 19 years service, turned to academia and is a senior lecturer at UWI. He also serves as a commissioner in the Elections and Boundaries Commission. He said his appointment to the PSC was humbling.

Apart from returning accountability to the service, Wallace said another big-ticket item for the new commissioners would be "Moving along with the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police (CoP).

"We have to ensure there's a suitable rubric for the appointment of a CoP and deputy CoP. From my understanding, there's no definitive rubric. That is a matter of priority to me."

Clarifying his understanding of the role of the PSC, the new chairman said it was in charge of the executive of the TTPS.

He agreed there are challenges, as highlighted by former chairman Judith Jones but assured, "As chairman, I intend to work with the team to ensure the police service is fully functional.

"I plan on working with the CoP to ensure there's a trickle-down effect, specifically in terms of accountability."

He said as a researcher, he is interested in data collection to see how well the police are functioning.

"I want to know what the people in Tobago think about policing, and not just Trinidad. I want to break it down into narrower areas and that's what I intend to work on."

Commenting on the 12 officers who walked free after the cases against them collapsed, Wallace said, "I intend to push...the executive to get the message that those under your jurisdiction must do things in mind with policing.

"I don't understand why a file has to take so long to get to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The team will be working closely with the police commissioner to ensure these files are submitted on time."

Wallace said there should be consequences for those who do not abide by the rule of law.

"If the trust is lost in the police then we are in a really bad place. We need to work on getting the public to trust the police. When you build trust, you build the legitimacy in policing. That's a key component on which I intend to work with the team and the leadership of the police."

Ready to get to work

The three new members appointed to the PSC are Annika Fritz-Browne, Roger Babooram and Ethel Hector-Berkeley.

Fitz-Browne has been a public servant for over 20 years and is also an attorney-at-law.

She said she was ready to get work and thinks the team will be quite successful in their new roles.

"I'm genuinely looking forward to it, as we are in a position to effect change.

"The complement of all the skillset of all the members augurs well in terms of the mandate we have been given."

Hector-Berkeley's expertise is in human resources and public administration.

Babooram holds similar qualifications, as his background revolves around human resources.

He was elated to be appointed and happy to serve.

Babooram said his expertise in human resources will benefit the PSC.

"It will help in the policies and procedures; in functional areas such as recruitment, promotions...to lend to transparency and compliance."

Asked if the process of appointing a CoP should be reviewed, Babooram said he was unfamiliar with the current process.

"I am sure that there's a lot of opportunities to improve on what exists. I would have to look at what pertains and if there are any gaps or improvements that I can recommend."

The lone member of the PSC to be retained is Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, who is serving his second term as a member.

At the event, Ramdhanie was described as an academic head for

the Caribbean Institute for Security and Public Safety for the last eight years. He also has over 20 years of experience in teaching, research and developing policies relating to national security and the social sector.

Ramdhanie said his three years of experience in the previous administration will be an advantage to the new PSC.

"I think there are several thing we can work on. Many of them are organic. It's set in the legislation, regulations, Service Commission Department, staffing – and many things we'll need to overcome as a team."

Ramdhanie also reiterated the role of the PSC.

"I read recently where the commission has a task to help rebuild public confidence. That is not quite so! That is a misconception.

"The PSC is an independent commission separate from the police. We have nothing to do with operations. We have nothing to do with what the police do to restore confidence in themselves. We evaluate and judge them."